Twenty six Democratic members of Congress to boycott Donald Trump’s inauguration

The number of Democratic members of Congress saying they will boycott Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday has increased to twenty six.

Roseline Ebhoramen reports that, many have cited as a reason the president-elect’s recent attack on civil rights icon and fellow congressman John Lewis.

Mr Lewis’ announcement of his own boycott in an interview, in which he said that Mr Trump was an illegitimate president, prompted the outburst from the president-elect.

Mr Trump’s inauguration will be the first not attended by Mr Lewis in all his 30 years in congress.

The Georgia congressman cited alleged Russian interference in the election among his reasons for regarding Mr Trump as illegitimate.

Mr Lewis led a sit-in protest at the House of Representatives in July to demand a vote on gun control legislation, in the wake of the deadly Orlando shooting.

Mr Trump lashed out at Mr. Lewis on Twitter on Friday after Mr Lewis said he was not a legitimate president.

He said that Mr Lewis was “All talk, – no action or results”.

Mr Lewis was a prominent member of America’s civil rights movement and is a hero to many Americans.

The president-elect’s insults, made just days ahead of Martin Luther King Day, were the final straw for a number of Democrats who will break with tradition by missing the inauguration ceremony on Friday.

However, Mr Trump has struggled to book any established musicians to perform at his ceremony, despite his team appearing to have cast a wide net.

The event will feature Jackie Evancho, a 16-year-old America’s Got Talent contestant, alongside military bands and the Radio City Rockettes, although some members of the Rockettes troupe have publicly refused to take part.

Country music stars including Toby Keith will play a concert on the eve of the inauguration.

