Two Policemen, Detainee Shot Dead By Gunmen In Kogi State

Gunmen in the early hours of today attacked a police station at Eika community in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State killing two policemen and a detainee.

The bandits invaded the police station at mid night and immediately opened fire on policemen on duty, killing them, alongside a detainee

The hoodlums later set the station ablaze and proceeded to the house of Mr. Sadiq Obomi, Chairman, Eika Community Development Association, and killed him.

The Commissioner of Police in that state, Mr. Abdulahi Chafe, confirmed the incident.

Security men have been deployed to the community to maintain peace.

