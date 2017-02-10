Saturday, February 11, 2017
ITV mobile app
Breaking News
Home » All News » Two Policemen, Detainee Shot Dead By Gunmen In Kogi State

Two Policemen, Detainee Shot Dead By Gunmen In Kogi State

February 10, 2017 All News, All other News, Breaking News, Headlines, National News, Security, Society & People, Top Stories Leave a comment 54 Views

Gunmen in the early hours of today attacked a police station at Eika community in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State killing two policemen and a detainee.

The bandits invaded the police station at mid night and immediately opened fire on policemen on duty, killing them, alongside a detainee

The hoodlums later set the station ablaze and proceeded to the house of Mr. Sadiq Obomi, Chairman, Eika Community Development Association, and killed him.

The Commissioner of Police in that state, Mr. Abdulahi Chafe, confirmed the incident.

Security men have been deployed to the community to maintain peace.

Comments

comments

Tags

Check Also

EFCC Recovers Over Nine Point Eight Million Dollars From Ex-NNPC Group Managing Director, Andrew Yakubu

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it has recovered nine point eight million US dollars …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Husstorm Technology Ltd.
Independent Television/Radio © Copyright 2012 - 2017, All Rights Reserved