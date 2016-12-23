US President-Elect Donald Trump To Expand US Nuclear Capabilities

Donald Trump has called for the US to greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capabilities.

The president-elect, who takes office next month, said the US must take such action “until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.

His spokesman later said that he was referring to the need to prevent nuclear proliferation.

Mr. Trump spoke hours after President Vladimir Putin said Russia needs to bolster its military nuclear potential.

According to the US nonpartisan Arms Control Association the US has 7,100 nuclear weapons and Russia has 7,300.

Mr. Trump’s comments came in the form of a tweet, giving no other details. Hours later, Jason Miller, the communications manager for the Trump transition team, explained he was referring to the threat of nuclear proliferation and the critical need to prevent it particularly to and among terrorist organizations and unstable and rogue regimes.

Mr. Miller also added that the president-elect emphasised the need to improve and modernize our deterrent capability as a vital way to pursue peace through strength.

Comments

comments