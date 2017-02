Usen community in Ovia South West Local Government Area, Edo State was agog with festivities yesterday during the grand finale of celebration to mark the tenth anniversary of the coronation of His Royal Highness, Oluogbe the second, Elawure of Usen.

The event, which had in attendance traditional rulers and dignitaries from within and outside Edo State witnessed the display of the rich cultural heritage of Usen people.

Williams Yamah has details.

Comments

comments