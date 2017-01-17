Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo Laments Neglect Of Niger Delta Region

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who led a Federal Government delegation to the Niger Delta yesterday has lamented that the Niger Delta had long been neglected.

He said most of the developmental initiatives embarked on in the past by successive regimes had not been able to achieve their developmental objectives for the geopolitical zone.

Osinbajo, however, assured the people that with the needed cooperation, unity and collaboration with all the stakeholders, the present administration would bring about the much-expected infrastructural development to the Niger Delta.

Osinbajo and his delegation comprising the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, landed in Oporoza in a Nigerian Navy 231 helicopter about 12.04pm.

They were received by His Royal Majesty, Oboro Gbaraun the Second, Aketekpe, Agadagba, the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom in the Warri South West Local Government Area of the state.

The Vice-President, who had earlier led his delegation into a closed door meeting with the Gbaramatu monarch and other prominent Ijaw leaders including King Alfred Diete-Spiff, were later received at the Palace Stadium-Pavilion where he addressed the jubilating Ijaw people who turned out in their thousands to welcome him.

He said the delegation were in Gbaramatu at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari towards finding lasting peace in the region.

