Work Resumes In Public And Private Establishment In Edo State After New Year Celebration

Official activities have resumed in public and private establishments in Edo state after the public holiday declared by federal government to enable Nigerians celebrate the New Year.

Wellington Akodeja reports that despite after the period of rest, most civil servants resumed late to work.

