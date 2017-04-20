World Bank Approves $150m loan for Nigeria to boost solid mineral sector
April 20, 2017
The World Bank has approved a loan of 150million dollars loan for Nigeria to developed its solid mineral sector.
Minister of Solid mineral Resources, Mr Kayode Fayemi disclosed this to journalists at the presidential villa after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu.
