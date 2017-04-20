ITV mobile app
Breaking News
Home » All News » World Bank Approves $150m loan for Nigeria to boost solid mineral sector

World Bank Approves $150m loan for Nigeria to boost solid mineral sector

April 20, 2017 All News, All other News, Breaking News, Headlines, National News, Politics, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports Leave a comment 23 Views

The World Bank has approved a loan of 150million dollars loan for Nigeria to developed its solid mineral sector.

Minister of Solid mineral Resources,  Mr Kayode Fayemi disclosed this to journalists at the presidential villa after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu.

Comments

comments

Tags

Check Also

Palace of Oba of Benin appoints Desmond Agbama as CPS

TweetThe Palace of the Oba of Benin has announced the appointment of a Chief Press …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Husstorm Technology Ltd.
Independent Television/Radio © Copyright 2012 - 2017, All Rights Reserved