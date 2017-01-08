ITV mobile app
News Times:

Monday to Friday: 7:30am, 8:30am, 9:30am, 12:00noon, 7:30pm and 11:00pm

Saturday: 7:00am,  7:30pm and 11:00pm

Sunday: 7:30am, 8:30am, 9:30am, 11:00am, 7:30pm and 11:00pm

  1. Roland Aigbe
    January 5, 2017 at 5:58 am

    Thanks itv, I fill am at home when watching my people during our Edo festival, thanks sir, chief Esama of benin Kingdom may you live long. Watching from Dublin Rep, Ireland

    Reply
  2. rich busky
    October 21, 2016 at 8:48 pm

    watching Itv Benin live on my laptop in Barcelona, really Itv is the best. love you guys, the innogurations was great, all thanks to you guys..

    Reply
  3. don
    October 20, 2016 at 6:19 pm

    I never knew that itv benin is online live and direct until today 20th of October 2016 when i was trying to watch the innoguration ceremony of our new Oba of benin , i try ebs benin no way , i said let me try itv benin and i was so shock to see the event brocasting live on itv benin , thanks to all those that make this great work come through, more Grace to your efforts and make sure this continue.

    Reply
  4. Francis
    October 20, 2016 at 3:38 pm

    Am watching from Abu Dhabi, good work by ITV certainly the best

    Reply
  5. Juliet ogbebor
    October 20, 2016 at 8:08 am

    Thanks for making it possible. But goes off air

    Reply
  6. osazee
    September 29, 2016 at 8:26 am

    from italy thank you ITV

    Reply
  7. osamuyi
    July 2, 2016 at 11:27 pm

    nice i am impress

    Reply
  8. Godwin E Edos
    June 30, 2016 at 7:40 am

    I am happy to watch live news here in Hannover Germany from ITV………May the God almighty continues to bless you for the good work in Jesus might name Amen, ITV, certainly you are the best.

    Reply
  9. Mike Osa.
    June 2, 2016 at 7:56 am

    I THANK YOU BABA ESAMA OF BENIN KINGDOM FOR THE GOOD WORK OF ITV: MAY GOD ALMIGHTY CONTINUE TO BLESS YOU. AMEN!!!

    Reply
  10. Joseph Nosa Asemota
    March 25, 2016 at 7:08 am

    This is great. I feel at home watching ITV live here in Abu Dhabi. Please keep up the wonderful job going. Love you guys.

    Reply
  11. ETI:ONE VIDEO PRODUCTION
    March 22, 2016 at 2:40 pm

    Nice to itv benin truely the best i can now listen to news in edo state from malaysia

    Reply
  12. Jeff walker
    March 6, 2016 at 10:33 am

    Wow this is very cool for us here in Dubai. we can now watch itv live from here.we are watching it here without any complain and we say you guys should keep on the good work because with you guys we are always current on what is happening back home.

    Reply
  13. Prince Monday Efionayi
    January 18, 2016 at 3:31 pm

    Nice watching ITV Live from Spain

    Reply
  14. caleb
    January 16, 2016 at 2:06 am

    Pls is itv benin still on satellite? if yes where can we get it and it frequency.. but it really bad oooo we can no longer receive Itv again in auchi ooooo

    Reply
  15. umoru
    January 15, 2016 at 2:57 pm

    Please it should improve on their signal,even within edo here we can not receive it place like Auchi don’t receive it. please we know you give the best information to public, improve on your signal. Thanks for the ESAMA OF THE UNIVERSE.

    Reply
  16. Nity Eghosa
    December 23, 2015 at 7:46 am

    Its was great this morning to see the SON representative speaking my mind on imported goods…..all frozen food is contaminated and cheap product are all sub-standard, We Nigerians prefer cheap product without taking into consideration the health implication…..most of us run at loss when satisfying our conscience to import standard goods as its been price equal to the contaminated ones….80%percent of red win in the market contain mainly sugar, alcohol and coloring which is hazard to out health. Price of standard red wine range from 1100 naira/bottle for retail, anything short of this is fraud and poison. alcohol percentage range between 11%- 13%.

    Reply
  17. christopher
    December 16, 2015 at 5:51 pm

    i seen that be 4

    Reply
  18. precious afaifo
    December 9, 2015 at 1:17 pm

    Is really great I lik it

    Reply
  19. Matthew Iymu
    November 26, 2015 at 8:27 am

    ITV you are good, im feeling at home now watching my news and this morning on ITV i love you keep it up by not going offline all the time, also try to let us contribute, we that is leaving aboard on any discussing on this morning on ITV.

    Reply
  20. kingsley goodluck
    November 22, 2015 at 4:22 pm

    why its that you people in itv benin Always go offline????????????

    Reply
  21. Larry mike uyi
    November 20, 2015 at 9:50 am

    I like to join.

    Reply
  22. Dobson Edos Osahon
    November 19, 2015 at 12:58 pm

    Watching the ITV News in any part i tranvel to in the world i fell i am at Home. cos off i tranver alot. Great of u the ESAMA OF BENIN. May u live long. Once again GRACIAS, GRACIAS Y GRACIAS. THANKS,THANKS and THANKS.

    Reply
  23. jeri
    November 9, 2015 at 8:55 am

    Technology & development is in Nigeria and still the country is a mess youth who are pillars of the country are all gone why Nigeria!!!!
    God bless ITV am a washing live from Italy nice work esama may you live long

    Reply
  24. jeri
    November 8, 2015 at 10:09 pm

    Wool up nija men am feeling good I don’t miss home tanx to ITV

    Reply
  25. MICHAEL chuks
    October 15, 2015 at 2:44 pm

    its a nice development. i like it so much. GOD BLESS ITV

    Reply
  26. MICHAEL
    October 15, 2015 at 2:35 pm

    its a nice development. i like it so much.

    Reply
  27. Izevbuhe
    October 14, 2015 at 4:48 pm

    I missed my late friend Richard Osakwe who was itv newscaster

    Reply
  28. Izevbuhe
    October 13, 2015 at 7:48 pm

    I can now watch itv from Stockholm Sweden

    Reply
  29. rufus
    October 11, 2015 at 10:49 pm

    what is the title of Today late night movie

    Reply
  30. rufus
    October 11, 2015 at 10:43 pm

    what is the title of Today 11october 2015 late night movie

    Reply
  31. esosa
    October 7, 2015 at 2:26 pm

    don’t worry, they are working on it, please I would love 2 come to Germany, buh don’t knw a way yet please

    Reply
  32. Nimi Dave
    October 5, 2015 at 6:21 am

    I like ITV online, we ar strongly in support of Rev I.O Chiejina to live d A.G.C Ugbowo Branch, he as failed we d Members of d church

    Reply
  33. Elvis Nosoregbe
    October 1, 2015 at 9:29 pm

    Pls i can’t watch it in Germany I don’t know why

    Reply
  34. J B ogieriakhi
    October 1, 2015 at 8:57 am

    THANK TO YOU ALL I T V . GOOD JOB KEEP IT UP.

    Reply
  35. J B ogieriakhi
    October 1, 2015 at 8:54 am

    THANK TO YOU ALL I T V GOOD JOB . KEEP IT UP.

    Reply
  36. Marian Ogbebor
    August 30, 2015 at 3:49 pm

    Thanks for bringing back the TV online. Pls try to get the radio online too. I love to listen to man around town anytime I’m in Nigeria. Pls Pls Pls pls….

    Reply
  37. ogie
    August 30, 2015 at 3:38 pm

    Nice one… U are certainly the best. I can now watch Edo news from Spain.

    Reply
  38. Osamudiamen Uyi
    August 29, 2015 at 5:29 am

    This is superb. I’m happy to see that the live streaming is back on. Thank you Esama. Thamk you ITV. We are watching from Italy.

    Reply
  39. Farouk Ilu Dambazau
    August 4, 2015 at 2:08 pm

    very very nice.

    Reply
  40. Decentmike
    August 3, 2015 at 5:31 am

    e nor dey work

    Reply
  41. Mr. Igie (Toronto,Canada Base)
    July 3, 2015 at 3:48 am

    Thank you very much The Esama of the Benin Kingdom for the live Tv you implements,Please advise your managers to improve to high definition cameras to improve the views.The views of the tv is blurring. We that lives in the western world are use to high technology definition. However,it is a good start. Thank you my high ranking chief.

    Reply
  42. Glory Isede
    May 26, 2015 at 9:25 pm

    ESAMA….!!! EDO… YA UGHA TO UKPERE . This streaming is down, please get your Itv technical crew to get this sorted as soon as possible we cherrish your good works for the people of Edo home and Abroad. More greas to your elbow. ISEDE FROM LONDON.

    Reply
  43. Ernest towe
    May 25, 2015 at 2:13 pm

    I CAN WATCH ITV LIVE AT ACCRA GHANA GOOD JOB KEEP IT UP

    Reply
  44. CArl
    May 25, 2015 at 8:12 am

    Why is itv offline here? i can not watch pls help ooooooo

    Reply
  45. Prince Muphy
    May 22, 2015 at 12:02 pm

    It’s great people across the world can also watch itv….Cuddo to the esama of the worldí ½í±

    Reply
  46. torino
    May 21, 2015 at 4:08 pm

    ESAMA you too much. i can now watch it from darka island good work.

    Reply
  47. torino
    May 21, 2015 at 4:04 pm

    i can now watch from darka island. is fine good work from ITV BENIN

    Reply
  48. jake
    March 16, 2015 at 6:33 pm

    Nice

    Reply
  49. Bright Asekome
    February 21, 2015 at 8:14 am

    i can’t watch it here in India

    Reply
  50. Bright Asekome
    February 21, 2015 at 8:11 am

    i can’t watch it here is India

    Reply
  51. Mc Climax
    February 2, 2015 at 7:11 pm

    It is good I like Itv for that because I can follow up with latest news .

    Reply
  52. Christopher Oseghale
    January 16, 2015 at 4:08 pm

    The ITV livestream has stopped working for awhile.
    If financial constrain is the issue, ITV should source funds from her dedicated viewers. I am sure people will be willing to support financially to restore the livestream. Zo long the funds are used judiciously. Because we are missing out on what is happening in Edo state.

    Reply
  53. Yung Blaze
    January 16, 2015 at 3:01 pm

    please try and fix this up cause i love watching my state from afar…pls do something about it.Yung frm SA.

    Reply
  54. happy
    December 20, 2014 at 5:32 pm

    itv we cant watch the stream in europe…again, try fix it.

    Reply
  55. Julia
    December 11, 2014 at 12:57 pm

    Please i can not view this station live from canada. please kindly do something about it asap.Thanks.

    Reply
  56. Julia
    December 11, 2014 at 12:45 pm

    Hi, i really used to enjoy watching ITV station when i was in Benin, Nigeria but i have being trying to watch from Canada and it is not connecting. Please kindly do something about asap it because i really miss watching this Station. Thanks.

    Reply
  57. kokoma
    November 22, 2014 at 12:37 pm

    the server stop working oooooooooooo, itv repare it fast.

    Reply
  58. osayande james
    November 15, 2014 at 8:30 pm

    Your bless sir….

    Reply
  59. maquiserandy
    November 14, 2014 at 6:07 pm

    Am like seriously happy for dis, view livee new on air is a very Good Ideal

    Reply
  60. Joymeek
    October 23, 2014 at 6:48 pm

    It a good thing that we watch itv around the world but everybody want them to put it in order and you all forget that Rome was not built in a day .
    It will take time before every thing will be so perfect like other western world.

    Reply
    • Pedro
      October 24, 2014 at 11:20 am

      Are you kidding me? that the first private station in Nigeria cannot stream? Lets call a spade a spade. No one is condemning ITV, we all want the best and so far, all the comments have been constructive and reasonable. Please don’t encourage mediocrity. ITV, please put your stream in order before coming on air again…we are really tired of the ON & OFF coupled with annoying ads popping up every now and then!

      Reply
  61. Eguagie Ekhaguosa
    October 21, 2014 at 8:09 pm

    It is very commendable that ITV is going universal with the online tranmission, but the incident of “off line” is just too frequent. Something should be done to correct the urgly situation because anything worth doing is worth doing well. I watch it from Spain,

    Reply
  62. Iyobor Ogiku
    October 19, 2014 at 2:08 pm

    This is commendable. However, you need to improve on the signal so that your viewers can enjoy the full benefits of the landmark achievement.

    Iyobor is in Benin

    Reply
  63. Naija
    October 18, 2014 at 10:00 am

    This is commendable for ITV to be accesable here in Russia but the picture quality is to low it needs alot of adjustment

    Reply
  64. pius
    October 17, 2014 at 6:22 pm

    nice and great

    Reply
  65. pius
    October 17, 2014 at 6:20 pm

    this may be wonderful

    Reply
  66. pius
    October 17, 2014 at 6:19 pm

    if i can watch itv news here i will be greatful

    Reply
  67. osazee oshodion
    October 15, 2014 at 5:14 am

    Thanks to the great ESAMA of the univers ….I can now watch I T V live news. From Bremen in Germany

    Reply
  68. owaeghianye Ab jackson
    October 14, 2014 at 12:06 am

    We the Edo people all over the world can help to improve the itv Benin,

    Reply
  69. owaeghianye Ab jackson
    October 13, 2014 at 11:57 pm

    We the Edo people all over the world can help to improve the itv Benin, esama has tried, Ab Jackson live from Pescara Italy

    Reply
  70. Dennis
    October 4, 2014 at 9:07 pm

    I am happy to watch live news here in Austria from ITV benin,please keep the flag flying ITV, certainly you are the best.

    Reply
  71. mark
    September 30, 2014 at 5:06 pm

    ITV, Improve on this please! the move is quite commendable. In this advanced age, some of those adverts can be refined/repackaged to to a large extent. Obviously is station is making an appreciable progress.Watching from holland

    Reply
  72. sugar boo
    September 27, 2014 at 9:59 pm

    This is so annoying. All the time I get; this content is currently not online. Why can’t Nigeria do something nice and best for the people??? I really want to see nigeria news but its so frustrating. Please try and do something about it best regard from sugar in Norway

    Reply
  73. Sugar boo
    September 26, 2014 at 6:58 am

    It’s kind of frustrating. Try and improve so we will know what is happening in Benin city. Trying to see today news but it’s not working

    Reply
  74. Iredia
    September 25, 2014 at 8:55 pm

    good and nice.

    Reply
  75. Nosa Pedro
    September 23, 2014 at 4:17 am

    ITV, Improve on this please! the move is quite commendable. In this advanced age, some of those adverts can be refined/repackaged to to a large extent. Obviously is station is making an appreciable progress.Watching from Singapore.

    Reply
  76. emma
    September 22, 2014 at 11:38 pm

    pls improve on this TV very poor from london tell ESAMA PLZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ

    Reply
  77. Tunde Adebayo
    September 20, 2014 at 7:27 am

    The great esama has done it again. We thank you so much for bringing itv online. we can now watch from france. Thanks for your great innovations to elevate the face of edo state worldwide.

    Reply
  78. PRINCE EWEKA
    September 18, 2014 at 10:48 am

    THANK YOU great Esama of benin I can now watch ITV BENIN from BIELLA ITALY pls tell them i feel it could be improve, the advertisement is frustrating just when you decide to watch and listen to something important the advertisement pops up will come up thanks you Esama God bless you

    Reply
  79. osahon Amadasun
    September 16, 2014 at 7:14 pm

    I can now watch from the states, while this feet is highly commendable i feel it could be improve, the advertisement is frustrating just when you decide to watch and listen to something important the advertisement pops up, even in the middle of an ongoing program. I believe a Commercial TV station the status of ITV can afford to upgrade to the highest available pro streaming service from ustream or even better transmission facilities. what you are currently using now is for amateurs and kids. please spend some money and improve and bring this to the knowledge of our highly esteemed Esama of benin because his a man who strives for the best. thanks and God bless.

    Reply
  80. Ade Osasuyi
    September 16, 2014 at 1:45 pm

    Thank you the great Esama of our time

    Reply
  81. harry brain
    September 12, 2014 at 5:39 pm

    Good work ITV,,,I can now watch from Asia live….

    Reply
  82. KOLA OSAS
    September 11, 2014 at 7:41 pm

    THIS IS GOOD THING THAT WE CAN NOW WATCH ITV BENIN LIVE BUT PLS PUT IT IN ORDER. I WATCH IT FROM ITALY

    Reply

